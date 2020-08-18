Montgomery Police Need Help Locating Three Missing Teenage Boys

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Undre Jackson, Trey Faircloth, and Landen Bearce.

Jackson is a 16 year old black male.

Faircloth is a 15 year old white male.

Bearce is an 18 year old white male.

They were last seen on August 18, in the area of Cherry Hill Road at 1:57 am in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Undre Jackson, Trey Faircloth, and/or Landen Bearce please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.