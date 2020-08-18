Montgomery Police Need Help Locating Three Missing Teenage Boys

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Undre Jackson, Trey Faircloth, and Landen Bearce.

Jackson is a 16 year old black male.

Faircloth is a 15 year old white male.

Bearce is an 18 year old white male.

They were last seen on August 18, in the area of Cherry Hill Road at 1:57 am in Montgomery.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Undre Jackson, Trey Faircloth, and/or Landen Bearce please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.

