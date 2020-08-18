MPD: Man Shot in Oak Street Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, August 17. The shooting happened around 7 p.m.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1000 block of Mill Street in reference to a person shot. At the scene, police located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Further investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Oak Street.

There has been no arrest in the shooting and Montgomery police e ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident please call the police.