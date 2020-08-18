SEC Releases Ten Game 2020 Football Schedule

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Conference has released its complete 2020 football schedule. The schedule is made up of ten conference games and will start on September 26, due to the SEC’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For Alabama and Auburn, the most notable development with the new schedule is the annual Iron Bowl won’t be the final regular season game for either team. It will still be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but both teams will have one regular season game remaining on December 5.

Both Alabama and Auburn have a bye week on November 7.

ALABAMA SCHEDULE:

Sept. 26 – at Missouri

Oct. 3 – Texas A&M

Oct. 10 – at Ole Miss

Oct. 17 – Georgia

Oct. 24 – at Tennessee

Oct. 31 – Mississippi State

Nov. 7 – bye

Nov. 14 – at LSU

Nov. 21 – Kentucky

Nov. 28 – Auburn

Dec. 5 – at Arkansas

AUBURN SCHEDULE:

Sept. 26 – Kentucky

Oct. 3 – at Georgia

Oct. 10 – Arkansas

Oct. 17 – at South Carolina

Oct. 24 – at Ole Miss

Oct. 31 – LSU

Nov. 7 – bye

Nov. 14 – at Mississippi State

Nov. 21 – Tennessee

Nov. 28 – at Alabama

Dec. 5 – Texas A&M

COMPLETE SEC SCHEDULES FOR ALL TEAMS

The SEC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 19. All teams will have a bye week on December 12, the week before the championship game.