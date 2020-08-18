SEC Releases Ten Game 2020 Football Schedule
The Southeastern Conference has released its complete 2020 football schedule. The schedule is made up of ten conference games and will start on September 26, due to the SEC’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
For Alabama and Auburn, the most notable development with the new schedule is the annual Iron Bowl won’t be the final regular season game for either team. It will still be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but both teams will have one regular season game remaining on December 5.
Both Alabama and Auburn have a bye week on November 7.
ALABAMA SCHEDULE:
Sept. 26 – at Missouri
Oct. 3 – Texas A&M
Oct. 10 – at Ole Miss
Oct. 17 – Georgia
Oct. 24 – at Tennessee
Oct. 31 – Mississippi State
Nov. 7 – bye
Nov. 14 – at LSU
Nov. 21 – Kentucky
Nov. 28 – Auburn
Dec. 5 – at Arkansas
AUBURN SCHEDULE:
Sept. 26 – Kentucky
Oct. 3 – at Georgia
Oct. 10 – Arkansas
Oct. 17 – at South Carolina
Oct. 24 – at Ole Miss
Oct. 31 – LSU
Nov. 7 – bye
Nov. 14 – at Mississippi State
Nov. 21 – Tennessee
Nov. 28 – at Alabama
Dec. 5 – Texas A&M
COMPLETE SEC SCHEDULES FOR ALL TEAMS
The SEC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 19. All teams will have a bye week on December 12, the week before the championship game.