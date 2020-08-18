Showers/Storms Late Week

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary sits across our southern most counties this evening. A refreshing surge of drier air has moved into behind the boundary. Dewpoints have dropped off and it doesn’t feel quite as humid. It’s August and you know this dry spell won’t last long. As matter of fact, moisture is returning and our rain chances are increasing Wednesday. We’ll be entering into an active weather pattern once again. The over all rain/storm coverage will expand late week and into the first half of the upcoming weekend. Daily rounds of showers and storms will be developing each afternoon. The clouds and rain activity will help tame the heat just a bit. Highs will drop into the upper 80s to lower 90s for a change.