UPDATE: Missing Persons Alert for Three Missing Montgomery Teens Cancelled

by Alabama News Network Staff

A missing persons alert for three Montgomery teens has been cancelled.

On Tuesday, August 18, a missing child alert was issued for the disappearance of three teen boys. Undre Yemel Jackson, 16, Trey Faircloth, 15, and Landen Riley Bearce, 18, were all last seen near the area of Cherry Hill Road around 2:00 am Tuesday morning.

1/3 Capture2 Landen Bearce

2/3 Capture1 Trey Faircloth

3/3 Capture Undre Jackson





There were no details released on where the teens were located.