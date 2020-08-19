Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Shane Butler

We’re going to finish out the work week with an active weather pattern. A stationary boundary will sit over the area and a significant surge of gulf moisture flows into region. Numerous showers and storms will work across the area and some storms could reach severe levels Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a marginal risk (1 out 5) for severe storms. The main storm threats will be damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning strikes. More storms are likely Friday and Saturday. Temps will be coming down just bit due to clouds and rain activity. We’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 80s with lower 90s certainly possible, if there’s enough sunshine. Fewer showers and storms are ahead for Sunday into Monday but tropical moisture may be increasing over the region Tuesday into the middle of next week.