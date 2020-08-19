Auburn University Announces Jordan-Hare Stadium Will Operate at 20% Capacity for 2020-21 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University has announced that Jordan-Hare Stadium will operate at 20% capacity to start the season. This comes in response to the guidelines set forth by the SEC on Tuesday.

In an effort to contribute to the on-campus experience of our current students, all general seating tickets outside of controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests will be reserved for Auburn students for the home opener on Sept. 26 versus Kentucky. Tickets plans for future will announced at a later date.

Season ticket holders will receive additional information through email from the Auburn Athletics Department. If a season ticket holder opts out they will have three options for both Tigers Unlimited donations and season ticket purchases: ‘Believe in Auburn’ and make a philanthropic donation to support Auburn student-athletes, credit purchases to the 2021 season, or receive a full refund.

Face covering for all speculators and game day workers will be required.

Tailgating on campus for the 2020 season won’t be allowed.