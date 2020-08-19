Autauga County Schools Hiring Substitute Teachers, Bus Drivers, More

by Jalea Brooks

Autauga County Schools is trying to fill a substitute shortage before students head back to school in just over two weeks.

There’s a need for more than just teachers. The district is seeking substitute bus drivers, custodians and even school nurses. Starting pay is $100 a day for teachers, and up to $20 an hour for custodians, bus drivers and nurses, according to this flyer the district is sharing:

The staffing shortfall come as many substitutes have opted not to return this school year amid coronavirus concerns, school leaders said. Autauga County Schools recently raised the pay on all substitute positions to fill as many vacant positions as possible by the time students head back the first full week of September. In the event that teachers have to quarantine due to illness, officials said they want to be sure there are adequate teachers and staff across the district.

Autauga County Public School students head back to school in-person on September 8th. As many districts in the River Region have opted for a virtual option, the school board opted for a later start date instead.

School leaders say there will be E-learning days through the year.