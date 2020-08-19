Crimestoppers: Lee County Authorities Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of Attempted Murder suspect O’Narrion Lanar Tolbert. Investigators say that Tolbert has active arrests warrants for 2 counts of Attempted Murder and 1 count of Shooting Into An Occupied Vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tolbert, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!