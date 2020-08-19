MPD Tours Green Acre Neighborhood As Part of Walk and Talk Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department as part of their “Walk and Talk” Program was in the Green Acres neighborhood Wednesday. The “Walk and Talk” Program has been around for several years and MPD uses it as a way to walk the neighborhood and talk to residents in that area. It also gives residents a time to interact with police officers other than needing their assistance or being in trouble.

The “Walk and Talk” Program is mandatory for all patrol officers. It’s a weekly walk every Wednesday from 4pm to 5pm in various neighborhoods throughout the city.

To find out more about the program and when they will be in your neighborhood, check out their social media page.