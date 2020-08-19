MPS Offering WiFi Vouchers for Those Who Qualify

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting this month, Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) students who qualify for free and reduced lunch will receive Wi-Fi vouchers. The vouchers will assist with internet connectivity for distance learning.

The program, Alabama Broadband Connectivity (ABC), will provide the Wi-Fi vouchers. The vouchers will help cover equipment and service costs for high-speed internet service.

Although MPS is currently providing all students with free lunch, only families with children who qualify for free or reduced lunch will receive a voucher. Families that qualify will be notified via mail later this month. MPS encourages parents to update their contact information so they can receive the voucher.

The program is expected to run August through December 30, in accordance with CARES Act guidelines.

For more information, please visit https://abcstudents.org.