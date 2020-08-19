Pedestrian Struck by Train in Auburn Dies from Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, August 19, around 1:10 a.m., Auburn police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a CSX train. The crash occurred near the 300 block of Bragg Avenue.

At the scene, officers located a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries near the tracks. First aid was administered on the scene be fore the victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Columbus.

After further treatment, the man died from his injuries.

The family has been notified of the death but the name of the victim hasn’t been released as they wish to notify other family members.