Stuff The Truck Food Drive Happens This Weekend

by Darryl Hood

Many of the challenges we face are even more difficult now because of the pandemic, so imagine what life must be like for Alabama students who depend on the free or reduced lunch program a for meal everyday.

For many of them, it’s their only meal of the day. That is why Alabama News Network is teaming up with Tie and Doll, Inc. and Winn-Dixie to make sure kids have something eat and we are asking you to help us “Stuff the Truck” on Saturday, August 22.

Thanks to your donations last year, we filled a truck with 3500 pounds of food and also collected more than $800.

The food went to students in Montgomery Public Schools who don’t always have enough to eat at home.

We want to do even better this year, because the need is still there. We need you to drop off food at the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie on Vaughn Road Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Students who are members of “Tie and Doll” will be outside the store to collect your donations.

We’re looking for healthy snacks and items that children will eat like crackers, applesauce and granola bars.

Please make plans now to drop off food on Saturday as we “Stuff the Truck!”

Here are some donation suggestions: