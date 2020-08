Vigil Held For 13-year-old Shot And Killed in Oak Park

by Alabama News Network Staff

Family and friends of 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee held a vigil in her honor Wednesday evening.

The vigil was held at Oak Park, the same place Lee was shot and killed Monday.

Hundreds of balloons were released a participants set up a memorial in Lee’s honor.

MPD charged 17-year-old Andie Dollerson, of Montgomery, with Lee’s Murder.

Dollerson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.