CrimeStoppers: Suspects Identified in ASU Shooting, One in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The suspects in Saturday night’s shooting at Alabama State University have been identified.

ASU Department of Public Safety says 17-year-old Willie Smith, Jr., of Fultondale, and 19-year-old Rodrick Lawhorn, Jr., of McCalla, were previously wanted for questioning relating to the on-campus shooting investigation.

Police say Smith turned himself in Wednesday, but Lawhorn remains on the loose.

Three people were injured in the shooting that happened in the Acadome parking lot just before midnight. One of the victims was an ASU student, while the others were not affiliated with the university. All three were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say based on witness testimony and video surveillance, possible criminal warrants for Reckless Endangerment could be issued for both men.