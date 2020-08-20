Dallas Co. Commission Eyes Regions Bank Property

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Regions Bank is building a new location in Selma — and the Dallas County Commission is looking to buy the old one.

Construction crews are hard at work at the corner of Highland Avenue and Citizens Parkway in Selma. They’re building a new state of the art branch of Regions Bank at the location.

Arthur DuCote is River Region Market Executive for Regions Bank.

“We’re building one of the most modern branches that we have in the entire state of Alabama right there in Selma on Highway 80 at one of the busiest corners in the entire city and we’re very proud to do it.

DuCote says the new facility — will be one of only about half a dozen like it — in the entire state.

“The whole idea is to use our technology combined with a more high touch environment to give you better service.”

When the facility is finished — the bank will move from its current location in downtown Selma. The Dallas County Commission — is interested in buying the property.

“The Dallas County Commission did take a site visit of the facility,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

“It’s a great opportunity for Dallas County to expand it’s footprints from where we are now, from the main courthouse and the annex to another building across the street.”

Nunn says the building has 22,000 square feet of space — and more than forty offices.

“At this point in time we entered into a contract for a 30 day due diligence.”

Nunn says building is being inspected — to determine if it can be used for the county’s purposes. He says if it can — the county will start closing on the building — around the first of the year.

The first of the year is also around the time — the new state of the art Regions facility is expected to be completed.