Final Push for Votes in Prattville Mayoral Race

by Andrew James

Municipal Elections are less than a week away. Today we’re taking a closer look at the race for Mayor of Prattville and learning what the candidates are most focused on.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Gillespie and Dean Argo are facing off in the race. Gillespie is proud of his record as mayor since 2011, but says there is still room for growth and he would like to create more jobs for the city.

“We’ve had a lot of success stories with economic development, James Hardie program, project, that is going to bring in 200 jobs,” he explained.

Challenger Dean Argo is a former city council president, he served on the council for 15 years. He says the city desperately needs a vision for the future.

“We’re very good at worrying about what’s happening today, we’re not so good about worrying about what’s happening 4 years from now, 8 years from now, 12 years from now,” Argo shared.

Election Day is next Tuesday, August 25. Count on Alabama News Network for complete election coverage.