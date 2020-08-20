Food Truck Fridays Returns August 21st in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

Food Truck Fridays returns in Montgomery this Friday, August 21st.

Local food truck vendors will set up shop Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Montgomery’s Rotary Park and nearby Montgomery Plaza.

This is the second event of the year, and the City of Montgomery will welcome a new co-sponsor, the Montgomery Biscuits. As a sponsor, the Montgomery Biscuits have pledged hundreds of dollars to provide lunch for the Montgomery Police Department in recognition of MPD’s work in keeping Montgomery safe.

“Last Friday was an exciting day for the City and a great opportunity for residents to get some fresh air and enjoy some good food,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “Food Truck Fridays is one of the many ways that we are putting our vision of a more vibrant and attractive city into action. We encourage the community to turn out again this week – of course wearing a mask and keeping their distance. This is a great way to support small businesses, especially as they deal with the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also encourage residents to support other local small businesses, including those downtown who are so integral to our city, for lunch and dinner throughout the week.”

A fresh batch of vendors will participate in this week’s Food Truck Friday.

Vendors at Rotary Park include:

Potz & Panz Gourmet Café & Catering

Wharf Casual Seafood Food Truck

Papa John’s Pizza Pop-Up

Healthy Pets onsite vendor

Vendors at Montgomery Plaza include:

Drive-by Tacos Food Truck

Kona Ice Truck

Live music by Todd Fulmer

Food Truck Fridays stems from Mayor Steven L. Reed’s vision for the continued revitalization of downtown by encouraging new events that attract a diverse range of residents and visitors.

Pedestrian-forward planning and programming has proven to be instrumental in enhancing quality of place and quality of life in cities, large and small, across the country. The City’s development team sees Food Truck Fridays – and similar events that will be announced – as essential to activating underutilized parts of downtown.

Social distancing, masks or face covering and other COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced. Additional seating and sanitation will be provided by the City of Montgomery.

The City of Montgomery is open to all potential food truck vendors. If you would like to be a vendor, contact the City of Montgomery Special Events Department at (334) 625-2100. For more information, visit www.montgomeryal.gov.