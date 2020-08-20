Fundraiser Underway to Provide Former MPD Officer a Wheelchair Van

by Alabama News Network Staff

There is a fundraiser underway to help a former Montgomery police officer get the transportation he now needs, after a life changing accident.

Officer Carlos Taylor was critically injured in an accident in 2017. Montgomery city and county leaders announced a fundraiser to help the family purchase a wheelchair accessible van. Since the accident, the only transportation for Carlos was through an ambulance service.

“He’s always been an outgoing young man, and him being stuck in this house isn’t right,” says Angela Taylor, Carlos’ mother. She says the new van will be life changing. “He can go to the park, go to church, go to his sister’s house.”

It costs around $60,000 to buy and convert the type of van that Taylor needs. If you’d like to help Taylor’s family, click here to donate.