by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating a double shooting this morning.

The shooting happened around 7:00 Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Yarbrough Street.

Police say two men were shot and were taken to the hospital.

Both men’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information you’re being asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-stop.