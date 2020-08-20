More Rain/Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

The fetch of gulf moisture seems almost endless across our area. This will continue to fuel rain and storms throughout the state. Some storms may strong and even severe. We’re under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms again Friday. Any storms that do develop will be capable of very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. A positive to all the rain activity is a break in the heat. Daytime highs should only manage mid to upper 80s. We expect more showers and storms over the weekend but maybe not as many. A little more sunshine is expected and that should allow afternoon highs back into the lower 90s. We turn our attention to the tropics next week. Two tropical systems are expected to be in the gulf Tuesday and either one could potentially have an impact on our weather. It’s way to early for specifics but it’s definitely something we’re watching closely.