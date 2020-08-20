Need for Food Continues in Dallas Co. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Tons of food were handed out to people in the Sardis area of Dallas County.

Officials at the Selma Area Food Bank say they continue to distribute more food than ever before.

They say area churches and non-profits have joined in to help distribute food — to people who need it.

A drive-thru food giveaway was held Thursday morning at the Sardis Community Center.

Boxes of food that included fruit, eggs, meat and milk were given away.

“It’s some things that I don’t have to spend the little money that I do have,” said Tanese Wilborn.

“I’ve been laid off for about three months now and I don’t get food stamps. So, I mean I’ve just got to make it. And if I don’t have it. I just don’t have it,” she said.

Food bank officials say more than eight tons of food was given away to about 350 people.