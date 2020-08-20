Pike Road Students Return to School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students at Pike Road Schools headed back to school this morning. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have a variety of choices in how to attend class.

Students can attend in person, virtually, or a blend of both.

Pike Road Schools Supt. Dr. Chuck Ledbetter says they have extra safety measures in place.

He says the school system has three things on the priority list: safety, mental health and getting a learning start. This combination will help protect students and help them rebuild their friendships from the last time they were in class.

“We will be assessing every day and the thing that we know is, since COVID-19 has begun ,we’ve got more and more information nationally, internationally, we will get more and more information locally as we get to see what’s happening with our children with our families,” Ledbetter told Alabama News Network.

“I’m very proud of the fact that during this COVID-19 situation, we are one of the school systems that’s offering our parents multiple choices with in-class, virtual and then blended options for learning. Everything that we’ve done, everything that as a community we can do,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said.