Police Chase in Prattville Ends With Two in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

A police chase in Prattville ends with two people in custody.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says it happened around 8:30AM Thursday morning.

A patrol unit noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 14 and McQueen Smith Road.

After the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver attempted to allude at a high rate of speed.

Once the vehicle made its way onto Highway 82, officers deployed spike strips where the tires deflated prior to entering downtown.

The chase ultimately ended in Downtown Prattville on Main Street and Washington Street after the vehicle hit the curb.

Chief Thompson said the car was reported stolen out of Tennessee, and drugs and a weapon were located inside the vehicle.

Chief Thompson said both occupants were arrested and face numerous charges.

Police have not identified the suspects in this case. The initial investigation shows that the driver is from Tennessee, and the passenger appears to be a local resident.

No civilian contact or injuries were reported in this incident.