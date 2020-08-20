Showers And Storms, Some Strong, Likely Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Expect numerous showers and storms with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds up to 60 mph as the main threat. The widespread cloud and rain hold temperatures down at least, with highs in the 80s to near 90°. Showers and storms continue this evening and overnight. However, the coverage and intensity of storms wanes tonight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy night with lows in the low 70s.

Numerous showers and storms likely cover central and south Alabama again by Friday afternoon. Some of these storms could also be strong to severe with damaging winds up to 60 mph. Again, the high coverage of rain and cloudiness otherwise limit high temperatures to the mid/upper 80s. Isolated showers or storms remain possible Friday night, with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky and lows in the low 70s.

Expect scattered shower and thunderstorm activity to continue this weekend. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Lows fall into the low 70s each night.

At least scattered showers and storms linger in our area next week. Temperatures potentially reach the low 90s each day. However, next week’s forecast is highly dependent on the tracks of Tropical Depression 13 and 14, which could BOTH be in the Gulf of Mexico by next Tuesday.

Tropical depression 13 formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic. It’s now located about 750 miles east of the leeward islands of the eastern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm to continue on it’s general west-northwest track, potentially moving through the Florida straights next Monday, and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. It could be a category 1 hurricane at that time. It’s too early to tell if this storm will impact central and south Alabama, and what those impacts might be.

Tropical depression 14 formed in the west-central Caribbean sea Thursday morning. The NHC forecasts the storm to turn northwest Friday, cross the Yucatan of Mexico Saturday, then emerge into the western Gulf of Mexico Sunday. It’s forecast to remain at tropical storm strength at this time, and the current forecast track keeps the center of the storm west of Alabama. It’s too early to tell if the storm impacts our area, or what those impacts could be.