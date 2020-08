The Latest on COVID-19 in Alabama; Infection Rate is Slowing Down

by Samantha Williams

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting the Coronavirus case count is now more than 107,000 as of Thursday, August 20th.

But the infection rate appears to be slowing down with just over 13,000 confirmed cases in the last two weeks. Health officials say about 1,900 people have died. We also know that nearly 45,000 Alabamians have recovered.