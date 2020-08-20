Traffic Stop Leads to Officer Involved Shooting in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

At about 6:35 Thursday night, Montgomery police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with three occupants in the 2100 block of Day Street. The suspect(s) then shot a gun at officers, and the officers returned fire.

A pursuit ensued resulting in the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a parked vehicle near Terminal Road and Goodwyn Drive. There were no injuries to the officers, however two occupants of the suspect’s vehicle received non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One suspect fled on foot and remains on the loose… injuries are unknown.

The case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest.