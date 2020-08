by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy Police is searching for an inmate who escaped the city jail Thursday morning.

Officials say Jackson Lamar Harris escaped around 10:30AM from the Troy City Jail.

Harris was last seen wearing a pair of orange coveralls and did not have shoes on when he escaped.

Troy Police say Harris was serving time in the Troy City Jail for a contempt of court charge. Police say he is a known drug user.

If you see Jackson Lamar Harris, police urge you to call 911.