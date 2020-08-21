Lowndes County Courthouse To Be Renamed After “Big John” Williams

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Courthouse will soon have a new name.

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West said the sheriff’s office, along with the Lowndes County Commission, are holding a courthouse renaming and dedication ceremony in honor of fallen sheriff “Big John” Williams on Monday at 10AM at the Hayneville courthouse.

Williams was shot and killed outside the QV gas station in Hayneville in November 2019.

18-year-old William Chase Johnson has been charged with the capital murder of “Big John” Williams.

Johnson is currently in the Elmore County Jail.