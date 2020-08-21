New Initiative in Selma Aims to Aid Virtual Learning

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new initiative in Selma aims to help with some of the challenges — that are bound to arise from distance learning during a pandemic.

Edmundite Missions is using it’s new Bullock Community Rec Center — as an Academic Resource Center to help get students and parents through the challenges of virtual learning amid COVID-19.

Chad McEachern is the President and CEO of the organization.

“This was not something we were asked to do. It was something we knew we had to do,” he said.

“We just want to help in responding to the needs that the community has. And just be once again a resource, a partner in moving our kids and keeping them safe, to a higher level of education and learning.”

The center is equipped with dozens of computer stations. It’ll also provide internet access — tutoring — and tech support.

“You have to be so literate. Not only in the subject matter but technology. That’s another challenge for many of us,” said McEachern.

“That’s why we wanted to do this we wanted to make it as easy and as accessible to anyone that needs help.”

Baylee Bluejacket is one of ten Americorps NCCC workers — helping out at the ARC Center.

“We’re going to be helping tutor the kids here. Help them with their home work. Because with COVID and everything being online right now it does make it a lot harder,” she said.

“So, we’re just here to be that extra support for them.”

“The tables are set up six feet apart. We have masks available. We’re sanitizing, we’re following all the CDC guidelines. We’re feeding the kids through our Bosco Nutrition Center. So, if they’re here, we’ll be able to feed them lunch. We’re going to give them snacks,” said McEachern.

“We have a program that will deal with students grades 1 through 12.”

More information about Edmundite Missions and the programs it offers is available at edmunditemissions.org — or call (334) 872-2359.