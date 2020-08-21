UPDATE: Traffic Stop Leads to Officer Involved Shooting in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

At about 6:35 Thursday night, Montgomery police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with what initially was thought to be three occupants in the 2100 block of Day Street. The suspect(s) then shot a gun at officers, and the officers returned fire.

A pursuit ensued resulting in the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a parked vehicle near Terminal Road and Goodwyn Drive. There were no injuries to the officers, however two occupants of the suspect’s vehicle received non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Initially, authorities said one suspect ran off from scene, but Friday night Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said after further investigation it was determined there is not a third suspect in the case.

The case has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

