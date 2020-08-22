Alabama University Prohibits Students Gathering

by Samantha Williams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The University of Alabama has issued a temporary prohibition on student events, including off-campus parties and fraternity and sorority gatherings, as the school tries to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19.

The university said it was issuing a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of classroom instruction. Social gatherings are prohibited both on and off campus and the common areas of dormitories and fraternity and sorority houses are closed, according to the new guidelines.

The announcement came less than a week after city and school officials raised the alarm about large crowds waiting outside bars.

