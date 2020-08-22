Missing, Endangered Person in Autauga County

by Samantha Williams

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding Eddie Roland Cunningham.

Cunningham is a 43-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on August 21, 2020 around 7:10 pm in the 2300 Block of HWY 82 in Prattville. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with an American flag and Khaki pants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Cunningham, call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 361-2500.