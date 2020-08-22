Thank You for your Support in the 6th Annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ Event

by Samantha Williams

The 6th annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ event kicked off today.

Many of the challenges we face are even more difficult now because of the pandemic, so imagine what life must be like for Alabama students who depend on the free or reduced lunch program a for meal each day.

For many of them, it’s their only meal of the day. That is why Alabama News Network is teaming up with Tie and Doll, Inc. and Winn-Dixie to make sure kids have something eat and we are asking you to help us “Stuff the Truck.”

The community came out to the Sturbridge Winn Dixie in Montgomery to donate food that will be given out to students in need throughout the school week. This event ties into the Montgomery Backpack Program.

The food includes breakfast, lunch and snack items which will be stored by the Montgomery Public School System. The food will then be distributed to schools.. and handed out to children in need.

“Doing this time in the pandemic right now with COVID-19, it’s very important for children to have food at home,” Ronnie Doughty, Director for Ties and Dolls, told us. “As you know, we have many parents that are really working right now. They’re out on the front lines, and we need to make sure our children our able to prepare and have things at home to eat, throughout these times… to make sure they’re taken care of and make sure they have everything they need.”

We’re told Wares Ferry school will be one of the main sites that students will be able to pick up food.

Of course we couldn’t have pulled off this event without your help… a big thank you for all of you who came out and showed support.