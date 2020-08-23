Direct Impacts From Marco And Laura Stay West Of Our Area

by Ben Lang

A convergent band of showers and storms marches across southeast Alabama this afternoon, approaching I-85 and I-65. It’s producing heavy rain and briefly gusty winds. The band is associated with Hurricane Marco, located in the central Gulf of Mexico. The line of showers and storms continues northwest this evening, but gradually weakens as it does so. Tonight looks mainly dry but mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

Marco became a Hurricane early Sunday afternoon. Sustained winds are near 75 mph, and it’s located about 240 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi. The official forecast from the National Hurricane center calls for Marco’s center to approach southeast Louisiana Monday afternoon. However, the latest models and the official forecast indicate Marco could remain just offshore while turning west through the middle of the week. Increasing shear likely leads to Marco gradually weakening as well.

With the storm moving away from our area, direct impacts are not expected. However, convergent bands similar to Sunday afternoon’s likely bring scattered showers and storms across our area Monday afternoon.

Laura strengthened a little on Sunday, but remains a tropical storm with winds near 60 mph. It’s located just southeast of Cuba. The official forecast calls for Laura to skirt Cuba’s southern side through Monday, then emerge into the warm open gulf waters. The storm is forecast to strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly nearing Category 3 strength on Wednesday with winds near 105 mph.

The forecast track for Laura shifted significantly west since Saturday. Landfall appears most likely between central Louisiana and eastern Texas at this time. With the westward track of the system, direct impacts appear unlikely in our area at this time. However, that could change between now and Wednesday. Unlike Marco, Laura turns north after landfall. The weakening circulation then moves across the Mississippi River Valley. Tropical moisture continues to stream across our area, with daily scattered showers and storms as a result.

Outside of rain, breaks of sunshine allow temperatures to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s each day this week. Rain chances likely remain elevated next weekend with highs in the low 90s.