Three Alabama Locations Added to National Historic Register

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Al — Three spots in Alabama are being added to the nation’s honor roll of historic locations.

The state says The Alabama Book Store in Tuscaloosa is joining the National Register of Historic Places. The shop has been located near the University of Alabama campus since 1942.

The two other additions include Bricklayers Hall in Montgomery, which was used during the civil rights era, and Vanity Fair Park in Monroeville. The park was established in 1948 in a partnership between Vanity Fair Mills and residents of the southwest Alabama town. The register is the nation’s official list of places that are worth historic preservation.

