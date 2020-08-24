3 Men, 1 Juvenile from Montgomery Charged with Auburn Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, August 24, Auburn police arrested Christopher Deundrea Johnson, 22, Demetrie Devontay Givens, 21, and a 15-year-old juvenile. All three suspects are from Montgomery. Johnson and Givens were charged with robbery first degree, burglary first degree, theft of property first degree and receiving stolen property second degree. The juvenile was charged with robbery first degree, burglary first degree, theft of property first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The arrests stem from officers responding to a robbery call at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of South College Street. A single victim reported being confronted by multiple suspects armed with guns and demanding property. The suspects entered the victim’s residence and stole property. Police arrived, and the suspects fled. One suspect was captured on scene, and two additional suspects were located fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Several hours later, a fourth suspect, Trequan Levell Couch, 18, also of Montgomery, was seen by police driving in a vehicle near the 1500 block of South College Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Couch fled, initiating a vehicle pursuit. Auburn Police Division’s officers, assisted by Alabama State Troopers and later the Montgomery Police Department, pursued the vehicle until it was stopped in Montgomery. Couch was detained and identified as a participant in the robbery. He was arrested and charged with robbery first degree, burglary first degree, theft of property first degree, receiving stolen property first degree and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Two 16-year-old juveniles, both from Montgomery, were also in the vehicle. It was determined that both juveniles traveled to Auburn to assist Couch in evading law enforcement. Further investigation determined the car was reported stolen from Millbrook. Subsequently, one of the juveniles was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.

Givens and Johnson were transported to the Lee County Jail and each held on a $133,000 bond. Couch was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $140,000 bond. The 15-year-old juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center. Both 16-year-old juveniles were released to guardians.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.