All Tuscaloosa Bars Shut Down for Two Weeks

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Tuscaloosa, in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, has decided to close down all bars. The bars will be closed for two weeks starting at 5 pm on Monday, August 24.

Mayor Walt Maddox along with University of Alabama officials announced the decision to close down the bars during a press conference Monday.

After in-depth conversation with The University of Alabama administration about rising COVID-19 transmission, Mayor Walt… Posted by City of Tuscaloosa – Government on Monday, August 24, 2020

All bar service at restaurants will be banned during the two weeks as well. Alcohol may be served at restaurants only to those seated at a table during this time.

University of Alabama President Stuart Bell says the rise in COVID-19 cases is unacceptable. He says it threatens the ability to complete the semester on campus. Maddox says that if students are sent home to do remote learning due to the spread of the virus, it could sink the local economy.

This order will expire on September 8.