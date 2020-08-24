Campaign 2020: The City Vote – List of Races & Candidates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thousands of voters in our area will go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to cast votes for mayor, city council and city school board seats.

Montgomery held its city elections last year and is not a part of this 2020 municipal election cycle.

Alabama News Network will be covering races throughout Central, West and South Alabama. Here is the list of races we’ll be following:

Campaign 2020: The City Vote

Alexander City:

Mayor:

Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird

Cynthia Ann Fuller

Tommy Spraggins (i)

City Council District 1:

Garland Gamble

Bobby Tapley (i)

City Council District 4:

Eric Brown (i)

Raheem Ruffin

Frank Tapley

City Council District 5:

Chris Brown (i)

Joseph Fuller

City Council District 6:

Tim Funderburk (i)

Jimmy Keel

Andalusia:

City Council District 1:

Joe Nix

Will Sconiers (i)

City Council District 2:

Kennith Mount (i)

Michael Veasey

Brundidge:

Mayor:

Isabell “Fronnie” Boyd (i)

Anthony Foster

Mike McNally

Jimmy Ramage

Rodney Wilson

City Council District 1:

Lynette Andrews

Betty Baxter (i)

Gerald Douglas Holland

Johnny Turvin

City Council District 2:

Charlie Bell

Jessica Collier

Stacy Flournoy

Alexandria Griffin

Latisher Hall

City Council District 3:

Henry “Hendock” Everett

Angie Kelly

Margaret Ross (i)

City Council District 4:

Byron Gaynor (i)

Paula “Wilson” Hall

City Council District 5:

Christopher Foster (i)

James “Sid” Jones

Marilyn “Munchie” Rodgers

Camden:

Mayor

Philip Creswell (I)

Frank McGraw

Eli Mack

City Council District 2

James Hutchinson

Creola Moorer

City Council District 3

Andrea Taylor Finklea

Gene Mack

City Council District 4

Barbara Bowens

James Brock

Dadeville:

Mayor:

Jimmy Frank Goodman, Sr.

Brandon Jones

Wayne Smith (i)

City Council District 1:

Betty Adams (i)

Darryl Heard

City Council District 2:

Brownie Caldwell (i)

Harold Gamble

City Council District 3:

Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson (i)

Larry Woodyard

City Council District 4:

Troy Davis

Terry Greer

Demopolis:

Mayor:

Aliquippa Allen

Woody Collins

John Laney (i)

Andrew Renner

City Council District 3:

T’Keisha Chandler

James Keeley

David McCants

City Council District 4:

Bill Meador (i)

Louie Padilla

City Council District 5:

Cleveland Cole (i)

Jim Stanford

Fort Deposit:

Mayor:

Jacquyln Boone

Irish Simmons

Town Council District 1:

Randall Adams

Darrell Heartsill (i)

Shannon Lawrence

Town Council District 2:

Keith Blake

Yvonne Jones

Willie Perdue

William Steiner

Greenville:

Mayor:

Kenneth Crum

Dexter McLendon (i)

City Council District 3:

Thomas Ryan (i)

Joseph West

City Council District 4:

Jae’ques Brown

Jimmy Lawson (i)

Hayneville:

Mayor:

Jimmy Davis

Connie Tyson Johnson

Katina Jones

Linden:

Mayor:

Charles Moore(i)

Gwendolyn F. Rogers

City Council District 3:

William Bryant (i)

Kelly Anthony

Milison Price

City Council District 4:

Barbara Jackson (i)

Richard Lankster

Marion:

Mayor:

Dexter Hinton (i)

Earl Hughes, Jr.

City Council District 1:

Jeremy Arrington

Jocelyn Tubbs-Turner (i)

City Council District 2:

Murray Jackson (i)

Tommy Leon Kennie

City Council District 3:

Della Maynor

Joe Pearson

Charles Sanders (i)

City Council District 5:

Donald Bennett

Corin Harrison

Jefferson Nail

Millbrook:

Mayor:

Al Kelley (i)

Tim Love

City Council Ward 1:

Joyce Loyd-Davis

Jacquelyn Long Thomas

Olivia Venable (i)

City Council Ward 2:

Michael Gay (i)

Leon Pressley

Opp:

Mayor:

John Bartholomew

Becky Bracke (i)

Foster Norris

City Council District 1:

Chad Jackson (i)

Bobby Ray Owens

City Council District 2:

Charlotte Hunt (i)

T.D. Morgan

Jimmy Rogers

City Council District 3:

Chastity Perdue Helms

Gary Strickland (i)

City Council District 4:

Mary Brundidge

John LaVaughn Hines (i)

City Council District 5:

Don Childre

Skip Spurlin (i)

Pike Road:

Town Council Place 1:

Chris Dunn (i)

Mona Hurston

Town Council Place 3:

Betsy Atkins (i)

Chris Myers

Town Council Place 5:

Doug Fuhrman

Delorias Lenard

Prattville:

Mayor:

Dean Argo

Bill Gillespie, Jr. (i)

City Council District 1:

Wayne Mackey

Deven Peek

Albert Striplin (i)

City Council District 3:

John Chambers

Irene Kohn

City Council District 5:

Bryant “Bo” Evans

Blair Gornto

City Council District 6:

Mark Rhodes

Robert Strichik (i)

City Council District 7:

Lora Lee Boone (i)

Paul Young

Selma:

Mayor:

Tremayne Gorden

Robert Green

Miah Jackson

Cleophus Mann

James Perkins, Jr.

Clyde Richardson

Yusuf Salaam

Harvard Spencer

Turkesa Sullivan

Renarda White

Randy Williams

John Willoughby

City Council President:

Kimesha Alvarado

Corey Bowie (i)

Lydia Chatmon

Wil Jackson

Warren “Billy” Young

City Council Ward 1:

Gabriel Brown

Troy Harvill

Michial Lewis

City Council Ward 2:

Landon Nichols

Danyell Parker

Christie Thomas

City Council Ward 3:

Stephen Brooks

Clay Carmichael

Leodis Strong

Mead Walker

City Council Ward 4:

Glenys Dukes

Lesia James

Javares Whitely

City Council Ward 5:

Samuel Randolph (i)

Nadine Sturdivant

City Council Ward 6:

Atkin Jemison

Johnnie Leashore (i)

Jasmine Pritchett

B.L. Tucker

Robert Walker

City Council Ward 7:

Hatwatha McGhee

Jannie Thomas (i)

City Council Ward 8:

Charles Burgess

Tyrone Hatcher

Michael Johnson (i)

School Board President:

Johnny Moss, III (i)

Jeffery Strong

School Board District 3:

Phyllis Houser (i)

Wanda Tyler

School Board District 4:

Tanya Miles (i)

Lydia Pettway

Tallassee:

Mayor:

John Hammock (i)

Donny Loren Ingram

John Stonaker

City Council Ward 1:

Tommy Gresham

Jeremy Taunton (i)

City Council Ward 2:

Sarah Hill (i)

Matthew Miller

City Council Ward 3:

Damian Carr (i)

Jahazel Hooks

Willie Smith

City Council Ward 4:

William “Bill” Hall

Darrell Wilson (i)

City Council Ward 6:

William “Bill” Godwin (i)

Michael Stough

City Council Ward 7:

Fred Randall Hughey

David Stough (i)

School Board Ward 2:

Michael “Don” Bryant (i)

Alisha Miller

School Board Ward 4:

Jeff Branch

Ruthanne McCaig (i)

School Board Ward 5:

Melanie Hurston-Goodman

Donald Rex Ledbetter, Jr. (i)

School Board Ward 6:

Anderson “Andy” Coker

Heather Miller

Troy:

Mayor:

Tyrone “Red” Moultry

Jason Reeves (i)

City Council District 1:

Robert Jones (i)

Sharon McSwain-Holland

City Council District 4:

Stephanie Baker (i)

Caleb Dawson

Tuskegee:

Mayor:

Rozell Chappell, Jr.

Lawrence “Tony” Haygood (i)

Jamelle McDade

City Council At-Large:

Annie Lucas Brown (i)

Curtis Calhoun

Frank “Chris” Lee, II

City Council District 1:

Norma McGowan Jackson

Lateefah Muhammad

Lennora “Tia” Pierrot

City Council District 2:

U.L. Brownlee

Johnny Ford

Jacqueline Grant

Mae Pearl Hall-Clark

City Council District 3:

Shirley Curry (i)

Orlando Whitehead

Union Springs:

Mayor:

Roderick Clark

Stan “Chilly” Cooks

Deborah Hicks Milan

Nazareth Reynolds Thornton

City Council Place 1:

Eugene Faulk

Justin Faulk

City Council Place 3:

Prestic Faulk

Faye Mason Thorpe

City Council Place 4:

Louis Murry

Evelyn Smart

Uniontown:

Mayor:

Emefa Butler

Christopher Jones

Don Moore

City Council District 1:

David Lewis

Ronald Miller

Sonny Williams

City Council District 2:

Carlton Lewis

Geneva Jones Watts (i)

City Council District 3:

Tamekia Walker Baskin

Adrian Lewis

Cynthia Norfleet Mims

Jeffrey Robinson

Valley Grande:

City Council Place 1:

Kay Davidson

Tim White (i)

City Council Place 2:

Sara Day

Ronald Sawyer (i)

City Council Place 3:

Jane Harris

Lamar Morgan (i)

City Council Place 4:

Bruce Hughes

Beverly Strickland

Tammy Troha (i)

City Council Place 5:

Jimmy Johnson (i)

Robbie Rose

Wetumpka:

Mayor:

William “Greg” Jones

Jerry Willis (i)

City Council District 1:

David Bowen

Jack McDaniel

Kevin Robbins (i)

City Council District 2:

Cheryl Tucker

Lewis Edward Washington, Sr. (i)

City Council District 5:

Andrew Michael Blevins

Joe Brown