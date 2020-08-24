Campaign 2020: The City Vote – List of Races & Candidates

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Campaign2020alabamavotecityelections

Thousands of voters in our area will go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to cast votes for mayor, city council and city school board seats.

Montgomery held its city elections last year and is not a part of this 2020 municipal election cycle.

Alabama News Network will be covering races throughout Central, West and South Alabama. Here is the list of races we’ll be following:

 

Campaign 2020: The City Vote

Alexander City:

Mayor:
Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird
Cynthia Ann Fuller
Tommy Spraggins (i)

City Council District 1:
Garland Gamble
Bobby Tapley (i)

City Council District 4:
Eric Brown (i)
Raheem Ruffin
Frank Tapley

City Council District 5:
Chris Brown (i)
Joseph Fuller

City Council District 6:
Tim Funderburk (i)
Jimmy Keel

Andalusia:

City Council District 1:
Joe Nix
Will Sconiers (i)

City Council District 2:
Kennith Mount (i)
Michael Veasey

Brundidge:

Mayor:
Isabell “Fronnie” Boyd (i)
Anthony Foster
Mike McNally
Jimmy Ramage
Rodney Wilson

City Council District 1:
Lynette Andrews
Betty Baxter (i)
Gerald Douglas Holland
Johnny Turvin

City Council District 2:
Charlie Bell
Jessica Collier
Stacy Flournoy
Alexandria Griffin
Latisher Hall

City Council District 3:
Henry “Hendock” Everett
Angie Kelly
Margaret Ross (i)

City Council District 4:
Byron Gaynor (i)
Paula “Wilson” Hall

City Council District 5:
Christopher Foster (i)
James “Sid” Jones
Marilyn “Munchie” Rodgers

Camden:

Mayor
Philip Creswell (I)
Frank McGraw
Eli Mack

City Council District 2
James Hutchinson
Creola Moorer

City Council District 3
Andrea Taylor Finklea
Gene Mack

City Council District 4
Barbara Bowens
James Brock

Dadeville:

Mayor:
Jimmy Frank Goodman, Sr.
Brandon Jones
Wayne Smith (i)

City Council District 1:
Betty Adams (i)
Darryl Heard

City Council District 2:
Brownie Caldwell (i)
Harold Gamble

City Council District 3:
Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson (i)
Larry Woodyard

City Council District 4:
Troy Davis
Terry Greer

Demopolis:

Mayor:
Aliquippa Allen
Woody Collins
John Laney (i)
Andrew Renner

City Council District 3:
T’Keisha Chandler
James Keeley
David McCants

City Council District 4:
Bill Meador (i)
Louie Padilla

City Council District 5:
Cleveland Cole (i)
Jim Stanford

Fort Deposit:

Mayor:
Jacquyln Boone
Irish Simmons

Town Council District 1:
Randall Adams
Darrell Heartsill (i)
Shannon Lawrence

Town Council District 2:
Keith Blake
Yvonne Jones
Willie Perdue
William Steiner

Greenville:

Mayor:
Kenneth Crum
Dexter McLendon (i)

City Council District 3:
Thomas Ryan (i)
Joseph West

City Council District 4:
Jae’ques Brown
Jimmy Lawson (i)

Hayneville:

Mayor:
Jimmy Davis
Connie Tyson Johnson
Katina Jones

Linden:

Mayor:

Charles Moore(i)
Gwendolyn F. Rogers

City Council District 3:

William Bryant (i)
Kelly Anthony
Milison Price

City Council District 4:

Barbara Jackson (i)
Richard Lankster

Marion:

Mayor:
Dexter Hinton (i)
Earl Hughes, Jr.

City Council District 1:
Jeremy Arrington
Jocelyn Tubbs-Turner (i)

City Council District 2:
Murray Jackson (i)
Tommy Leon Kennie

City Council District 3:
Della Maynor
Joe Pearson
Charles Sanders (i)

City Council District 5:
Donald Bennett
Corin Harrison
Jefferson Nail

Millbrook:

Mayor:
Al Kelley (i)
Tim Love

City Council Ward 1:
Joyce Loyd-Davis
Jacquelyn Long Thomas
Olivia Venable (i)

City Council Ward 2:
Michael Gay (i)
Leon Pressley

Opp:

Mayor:
John Bartholomew
Becky Bracke (i)
Foster Norris

City Council District 1:
Chad Jackson (i)
Bobby Ray Owens

City Council District 2:
Charlotte Hunt (i)
T.D. Morgan
Jimmy Rogers

City Council District 3:
Chastity Perdue Helms
Gary Strickland (i)

City Council District 4:
Mary Brundidge
John LaVaughn Hines (i)

City Council District 5:
Don Childre
Skip Spurlin (i)

Pike Road:

Town Council Place 1:
Chris Dunn (i)
Mona Hurston

Town Council Place 3:
Betsy Atkins (i)
Chris Myers

Town Council Place 5:
Doug Fuhrman
Delorias Lenard

Prattville:

Mayor:
Dean Argo
Bill Gillespie, Jr. (i)

City Council District 1:
Wayne Mackey
Deven Peek
Albert Striplin (i)

City Council District 3:
John Chambers
Irene Kohn

City Council District 5:
Bryant “Bo” Evans
Blair Gornto

City Council District 6:
Mark Rhodes
Robert Strichik (i)

City Council District 7:
Lora Lee Boone (i)
Paul Young

Selma:

Mayor:
Tremayne Gorden
Robert Green
Miah Jackson
Cleophus Mann
James Perkins, Jr.
Clyde Richardson
Yusuf Salaam
Harvard Spencer
Turkesa Sullivan
Renarda White
Randy Williams
John Willoughby

City Council President:
Kimesha Alvarado
Corey Bowie (i)
Lydia Chatmon
Wil Jackson
Warren “Billy” Young

City Council Ward 1:
Gabriel Brown
Troy Harvill
Michial Lewis

City Council Ward 2:
Landon Nichols
Danyell Parker
Christie Thomas

City Council Ward 3:
Stephen Brooks
Clay Carmichael
Leodis Strong
Mead Walker

City Council Ward 4:
Glenys Dukes
Lesia James
Javares Whitely

City Council Ward 5:
Samuel Randolph (i)
Nadine Sturdivant

City Council Ward 6:
Atkin Jemison
Johnnie Leashore (i)
Jasmine Pritchett
B.L. Tucker
Robert Walker

City Council Ward 7:
Hatwatha McGhee
Jannie Thomas (i)

City Council Ward 8:
Charles Burgess
Tyrone Hatcher
Michael Johnson (i)

School Board President:
Johnny Moss, III (i)
Jeffery Strong

School Board District 3:
Phyllis Houser (i)
Wanda Tyler

School Board District 4:
Tanya Miles (i)
Lydia Pettway

Tallassee:

Mayor:
John Hammock (i)
Donny Loren Ingram
John Stonaker

City Council Ward 1:
Tommy Gresham
Jeremy Taunton (i)

City Council Ward 2:
Sarah Hill (i)
Matthew Miller

City Council Ward 3:
Damian Carr (i)
Jahazel Hooks
Willie Smith

City Council Ward 4:
William “Bill” Hall
Darrell Wilson (i)

City Council Ward 6:
William “Bill” Godwin (i)
Michael Stough

City Council Ward 7:
Fred Randall Hughey
David Stough (i)

School Board Ward 2:
Michael “Don” Bryant (i)
Alisha Miller

School Board Ward 4:
Jeff Branch
Ruthanne McCaig (i)

School Board Ward 5:
Melanie Hurston-Goodman
Donald Rex Ledbetter, Jr. (i)

School Board Ward 6:
Anderson “Andy” Coker
Heather Miller

Troy:

Mayor:
Tyrone “Red” Moultry
Jason Reeves (i)

City Council District 1:
Robert Jones (i)
Sharon McSwain-Holland

City Council District 4:
Stephanie Baker (i)
Caleb Dawson

Tuskegee:

Mayor:
Rozell Chappell, Jr.
Lawrence “Tony” Haygood (i)
Jamelle McDade

City Council At-Large:
Annie Lucas Brown (i)
Curtis Calhoun
Frank “Chris” Lee, II

City Council District 1:
Norma McGowan Jackson
Lateefah Muhammad
Lennora “Tia” Pierrot

City Council District 2:
U.L. Brownlee
Johnny Ford
Jacqueline Grant
Mae Pearl Hall-Clark

City Council District 3:
Shirley Curry (i)
Orlando Whitehead

Union Springs:

Mayor:
Roderick Clark
Stan “Chilly” Cooks
Deborah Hicks Milan
Nazareth Reynolds Thornton

City Council Place 1:
Eugene Faulk
Justin Faulk

City Council Place 3:
Prestic Faulk
Faye Mason Thorpe

City Council Place 4:
Louis Murry
Evelyn Smart

Uniontown:

Mayor:
Emefa Butler
Christopher Jones
Don Moore

City Council District 1:
David Lewis
Ronald Miller
Sonny Williams

City Council District 2:
Carlton Lewis
Geneva Jones Watts (i)

City Council District 3:
Tamekia Walker Baskin
Adrian Lewis
Cynthia Norfleet Mims
Jeffrey Robinson

Valley Grande:

City Council Place 1:
Kay Davidson
Tim White (i)

City Council Place 2:
Sara Day
Ronald Sawyer (i)

City Council Place 3:
Jane Harris
Lamar Morgan (i)

City Council Place 4:
Bruce Hughes
Beverly Strickland
Tammy Troha (i)

City Council Place 5:
Jimmy Johnson (i)
Robbie Rose

Wetumpka:

Mayor:
William “Greg” Jones
Jerry Willis (i)

City Council District 1:
David Bowen
Jack McDaniel
Kevin Robbins (i)

City Council District 2:
Cheryl Tucker
Lewis Edward Washington, Sr. (i)

City Council District 5:
Andrew Michael Blevins
Joe Brown

Categories: Campaign 2020, Montgomery, News, South Alabama, Statewide, Troy, West Alabama
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts