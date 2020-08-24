Campaign 2020: The City Vote – List of Races & Candidates
Thousands of voters in our area will go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to cast votes for mayor, city council and city school board seats.
Montgomery held its city elections last year and is not a part of this 2020 municipal election cycle.
Alabama News Network will be covering races throughout Central, West and South Alabama. Here is the list of races we’ll be following:
Campaign 2020: The City Vote
Alexander City:
Mayor:
Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird
Cynthia Ann Fuller
Tommy Spraggins (i)
City Council District 1:
Garland Gamble
Bobby Tapley (i)
City Council District 4:
Eric Brown (i)
Raheem Ruffin
Frank Tapley
City Council District 5:
Chris Brown (i)
Joseph Fuller
City Council District 6:
Tim Funderburk (i)
Jimmy Keel
Andalusia:
City Council District 1:
Joe Nix
Will Sconiers (i)
City Council District 2:
Kennith Mount (i)
Michael Veasey
Brundidge:
Mayor:
Isabell “Fronnie” Boyd (i)
Anthony Foster
Mike McNally
Jimmy Ramage
Rodney Wilson
City Council District 1:
Lynette Andrews
Betty Baxter (i)
Gerald Douglas Holland
Johnny Turvin
City Council District 2:
Charlie Bell
Jessica Collier
Stacy Flournoy
Alexandria Griffin
Latisher Hall
City Council District 3:
Henry “Hendock” Everett
Angie Kelly
Margaret Ross (i)
City Council District 4:
Byron Gaynor (i)
Paula “Wilson” Hall
City Council District 5:
Christopher Foster (i)
James “Sid” Jones
Marilyn “Munchie” Rodgers
Camden:
Mayor
Philip Creswell (I)
Frank McGraw
Eli Mack
City Council District 2
James Hutchinson
Creola Moorer
City Council District 3
Andrea Taylor Finklea
Gene Mack
City Council District 4
Barbara Bowens
James Brock
Dadeville:
Mayor:
Jimmy Frank Goodman, Sr.
Brandon Jones
Wayne Smith (i)
City Council District 1:
Betty Adams (i)
Darryl Heard
City Council District 2:
Brownie Caldwell (i)
Harold Gamble
City Council District 3:
Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson (i)
Larry Woodyard
City Council District 4:
Troy Davis
Terry Greer
Demopolis:
Mayor:
Aliquippa Allen
Woody Collins
John Laney (i)
Andrew Renner
City Council District 3:
T’Keisha Chandler
James Keeley
David McCants
City Council District 4:
Bill Meador (i)
Louie Padilla
City Council District 5:
Cleveland Cole (i)
Jim Stanford
Fort Deposit:
Mayor:
Jacquyln Boone
Irish Simmons
Town Council District 1:
Randall Adams
Darrell Heartsill (i)
Shannon Lawrence
Town Council District 2:
Keith Blake
Yvonne Jones
Willie Perdue
William Steiner
Greenville:
Mayor:
Kenneth Crum
Dexter McLendon (i)
City Council District 3:
Thomas Ryan (i)
Joseph West
City Council District 4:
Jae’ques Brown
Jimmy Lawson (i)
Hayneville:
Mayor:
Jimmy Davis
Connie Tyson Johnson
Katina Jones
Linden:
Mayor:
Charles Moore(i)
Gwendolyn F. Rogers
City Council District 3:
William Bryant (i)
Kelly Anthony
Milison Price
City Council District 4:
Barbara Jackson (i)
Richard Lankster
Marion:
Mayor:
Dexter Hinton (i)
Earl Hughes, Jr.
City Council District 1:
Jeremy Arrington
Jocelyn Tubbs-Turner (i)
City Council District 2:
Murray Jackson (i)
Tommy Leon Kennie
City Council District 3:
Della Maynor
Joe Pearson
Charles Sanders (i)
City Council District 5:
Donald Bennett
Corin Harrison
Jefferson Nail
Millbrook:
Mayor:
Al Kelley (i)
Tim Love
City Council Ward 1:
Joyce Loyd-Davis
Jacquelyn Long Thomas
Olivia Venable (i)
City Council Ward 2:
Michael Gay (i)
Leon Pressley
Opp:
Mayor:
John Bartholomew
Becky Bracke (i)
Foster Norris
City Council District 1:
Chad Jackson (i)
Bobby Ray Owens
City Council District 2:
Charlotte Hunt (i)
T.D. Morgan
Jimmy Rogers
City Council District 3:
Chastity Perdue Helms
Gary Strickland (i)
City Council District 4:
Mary Brundidge
John LaVaughn Hines (i)
City Council District 5:
Don Childre
Skip Spurlin (i)
Pike Road:
Town Council Place 1:
Chris Dunn (i)
Mona Hurston
Town Council Place 3:
Betsy Atkins (i)
Chris Myers
Town Council Place 5:
Doug Fuhrman
Delorias Lenard
Prattville:
Mayor:
Dean Argo
Bill Gillespie, Jr. (i)
City Council District 1:
Wayne Mackey
Deven Peek
Albert Striplin (i)
City Council District 3:
John Chambers
Irene Kohn
City Council District 5:
Bryant “Bo” Evans
Blair Gornto
City Council District 6:
Mark Rhodes
Robert Strichik (i)
City Council District 7:
Lora Lee Boone (i)
Paul Young
Selma:
Mayor:
Tremayne Gorden
Robert Green
Miah Jackson
Cleophus Mann
James Perkins, Jr.
Clyde Richardson
Yusuf Salaam
Harvard Spencer
Turkesa Sullivan
Renarda White
Randy Williams
John Willoughby
City Council President:
Kimesha Alvarado
Corey Bowie (i)
Lydia Chatmon
Wil Jackson
Warren “Billy” Young
City Council Ward 1:
Gabriel Brown
Troy Harvill
Michial Lewis
City Council Ward 2:
Landon Nichols
Danyell Parker
Christie Thomas
City Council Ward 3:
Stephen Brooks
Clay Carmichael
Leodis Strong
Mead Walker
City Council Ward 4:
Glenys Dukes
Lesia James
Javares Whitely
City Council Ward 5:
Samuel Randolph (i)
Nadine Sturdivant
City Council Ward 6:
Atkin Jemison
Johnnie Leashore (i)
Jasmine Pritchett
B.L. Tucker
Robert Walker
City Council Ward 7:
Hatwatha McGhee
Jannie Thomas (i)
City Council Ward 8:
Charles Burgess
Tyrone Hatcher
Michael Johnson (i)
School Board President:
Johnny Moss, III (i)
Jeffery Strong
School Board District 3:
Phyllis Houser (i)
Wanda Tyler
School Board District 4:
Tanya Miles (i)
Lydia Pettway
Tallassee:
Mayor:
John Hammock (i)
Donny Loren Ingram
John Stonaker
City Council Ward 1:
Tommy Gresham
Jeremy Taunton (i)
City Council Ward 2:
Sarah Hill (i)
Matthew Miller
City Council Ward 3:
Damian Carr (i)
Jahazel Hooks
Willie Smith
City Council Ward 4:
William “Bill” Hall
Darrell Wilson (i)
City Council Ward 6:
William “Bill” Godwin (i)
Michael Stough
City Council Ward 7:
Fred Randall Hughey
David Stough (i)
School Board Ward 2:
Michael “Don” Bryant (i)
Alisha Miller
School Board Ward 4:
Jeff Branch
Ruthanne McCaig (i)
School Board Ward 5:
Melanie Hurston-Goodman
Donald Rex Ledbetter, Jr. (i)
School Board Ward 6:
Anderson “Andy” Coker
Heather Miller
Troy:
Mayor:
Tyrone “Red” Moultry
Jason Reeves (i)
City Council District 1:
Robert Jones (i)
Sharon McSwain-Holland
City Council District 4:
Stephanie Baker (i)
Caleb Dawson
Tuskegee:
Mayor:
Rozell Chappell, Jr.
Lawrence “Tony” Haygood (i)
Jamelle McDade
City Council At-Large:
Annie Lucas Brown (i)
Curtis Calhoun
Frank “Chris” Lee, II
City Council District 1:
Norma McGowan Jackson
Lateefah Muhammad
Lennora “Tia” Pierrot
City Council District 2:
U.L. Brownlee
Johnny Ford
Jacqueline Grant
Mae Pearl Hall-Clark
City Council District 3:
Shirley Curry (i)
Orlando Whitehead
Union Springs:
Mayor:
Roderick Clark
Stan “Chilly” Cooks
Deborah Hicks Milan
Nazareth Reynolds Thornton
City Council Place 1:
Eugene Faulk
Justin Faulk
City Council Place 3:
Prestic Faulk
Faye Mason Thorpe
City Council Place 4:
Louis Murry
Evelyn Smart
Uniontown:
Mayor:
Emefa Butler
Christopher Jones
Don Moore
City Council District 1:
David Lewis
Ronald Miller
Sonny Williams
City Council District 2:
Carlton Lewis
Geneva Jones Watts (i)
City Council District 3:
Tamekia Walker Baskin
Adrian Lewis
Cynthia Norfleet Mims
Jeffrey Robinson
Valley Grande:
City Council Place 1:
Kay Davidson
Tim White (i)
City Council Place 2:
Sara Day
Ronald Sawyer (i)
City Council Place 3:
Jane Harris
Lamar Morgan (i)
City Council Place 4:
Bruce Hughes
Beverly Strickland
Tammy Troha (i)
City Council Place 5:
Jimmy Johnson (i)
Robbie Rose
Wetumpka:
Mayor:
William “Greg” Jones
Jerry Willis (i)
City Council District 1:
David Bowen
Jack McDaniel
Kevin Robbins (i)
City Council District 2:
Cheryl Tucker
Lewis Edward Washington, Sr. (i)
City Council District 5:
Andrew Michael Blevins
Joe Brown