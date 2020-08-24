Cloudy With Rain At Times Monday; Laura Next Up For The Gulf Coast

by Ben Lang

Monday looks somewhat gloomy for our area. Expect a cloudy sky with rain at times, especially along and south of highway 80. While Tropical Storm Marco won’t directly impact our area, the clouds and rain are due to the storm. The clouds and rain hold high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s today. Rain gradually becomes less widespread this evening and overnight. However, isolated showers remain possibly with a cloudy sky otherwise. Expect lows in the low to mid 70s.

Marco is about 50 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storms continues to weaken, with maximum winds possibly still near 50 mph. Marco turns west near or just onshore of southeast Louisiana. It continues west along the Louisiana coast from there. With a track away from our area, direct impacts stay away from our area. The threat for brief spin-up tornadoes remains along the Alabama and northwest Florida coasts today and Tuesday.

However, tropical moisture associated with Marco’s proximity leads to clouds, showers and storms across our area Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times, and gusty winds are possible in tropical-type squalls. Occasional dry periods and breaks of sun could allow temperatures to reach the low 90s. With the tropical moisture in place, the heat index could exceed 100° at times. Flash flooding due to heavy rain isn’t a concern through Tuesday at this time.

Laura is the next concern for the gulf coast. It’s located just offshore of south-central Cuba, moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Laura to become a hurricane after it clears Cuba and emerges into the Gulf of Mexico. It could be near Category 3 strength Wednesday night as it nears landfall. However, that’s forecast in the western gulf, in western Louisiana or eastern Texas. Direct impacts are not expected in our area.

Laura’s current forecast track might reduce rain chances in our area on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect highs in the low 90s each day. Laura turns north then northeast after landfall, moving through the Mississippi River Valley. As a result, tropical moisture continues to stream across our area late this week. Expect elevated rain chances Thursday and Friday. However, the scattered nature of showers and storms allows temperatures to warm into the low 90s.

Scattered daytime showers and storms look likely this weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.