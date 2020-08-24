Greenville Welcomes Zaxby’s to the City

by Alabama News Network Staff

Greenville residents now have a new dining option, that’s been years in the making.

The official grand opening and ribbon cutting for a Zaxby’s happened in Greenville on Monday, August24. The new restaurant will create between 40 and fifty new jobs when running at full capacity.

The restaurant for now will be drive-thru only.

Zaxby’s in Greenville is open and ready to serve you! Greenville PD will be on hand to help get you in and out quickly and safely. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/7O1KM3cGC8 — Chief Justin Lovvorn (@justin_lovvorn) August 24, 2020

Greenville officials expect the restaurant to have at least an $1.5 Million economic impact on the city.

The Zaxby’s is located at 900 Fort Dale Road.