Greenville Welcomes Zaxby’s to the City
Greenville residents now have a new dining option, that’s been years in the making.
The official grand opening and ribbon cutting for a Zaxby’s happened in Greenville on Monday, August24. The new restaurant will create between 40 and fifty new jobs when running at full capacity.
The restaurant for now will be drive-thru only.
Greenville officials expect the restaurant to have at least an $1.5 Million economic impact on the city.
The Zaxby’s is located at 900 Fort Dale Road.