Montgomery Regional Airport Director Named to Airport Minority Advisory Council

by Alabama News Network Staff

Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., Executive Airport Director of the Montgomery Regional Airport, has been named to board of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC).

As a member of the Board of Directors, Taggart joins senior leaders from the nation’s leading airports and aviation vendors at the helm of the association. He will also serve as the Chair of AMAC’s Leadership Collective initiative, a collaboration of current and past airport directors and board chairs.

Since 1984, the Airport Minority Advisory Council has served as a national advocate for minorities and women, who are underrepresented in the aviation and aerospace industries, particularly among leadership ranks. AMAC is the only national non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing minority participation in the aviation industry.

“The role of AMAC is so vital and especially important as the aviation industry navigates through unprecedented times. Now more than ever, airport leaders are working together, collaborating to engineer innovative management solutions to reimagine air service and the myriad businesses that support our airports. The Leadership Collective is central to this effort, in sharing best practices, exchanging new ideas and providing inspiration and peer support. I am both honored and excited to don this new hat,” said Taggart.

Taggart is the first African-American Executive Airport Director for MGM. He has two decades of management experience in the aviation industry and has served in diverse leadership positions during that time. He says he looks forward to bringing leadership lessons and experiences gleaned from a career navigating the industry as a minority executive and into this new role.