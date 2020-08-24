Selma City School System Starts New School Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Today was the first day of school for students in the Selma City School District.

Superintendent Avis Williams says the first day of school had a few challenges. She said that’s to be expected — under the circumstances.

The first nine weeks of the school year will completely virtual.

“The thing about it that we have to remind ourselves of is, that we’re doing something that’s never been done before. We starting school during a pandemic. We’re converting a district from a traditional school district to a virtual learning and remote learning school district. So, quite naturally there are challenges,” said Williams.

Still — Williams says there were no major problems on the first day. Nothing beyond some normal — tech and connectivity issues.