“Stuff the Truck” 2020 Another Big Success for Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

All of us at Alabama News Network want to thank all of you who donated to the annual “Stuff the Truck” event to benefit Montgomery Public Schools.

Saturday, members of Tie and Doll, Inc. were outside the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie in Montgomery to collect snacks and other items for students as well as cash donations.

This year, a larger U-Haul truck was needed to hold all of the donations. Thanks to a grant from the River Region United Way, 74 boxes of food could be purchased on top of what was donated by caring people in the community.

The total amount of food was 4,500 pounds in addition to $1,100 in cash donations, exceeding last year’s collections.

The food goes into backpacks that are given to MPS students who don’t have enough to eat at home. This drive focuses on foods and snacks that children will be eager to eat, such as canned fruit and pudding, cheese crackers, oatmeal and other easy-to-prepare items.

The partners for Stuff the Truck are: Montgomery Public Schools, Tie and Doll, Inc., Winn-Dixie, U-Haul, s.H.E. Agency, z tribe and Alabama News Network.