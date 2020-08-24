University of Alabama System Reports 566 Cases in Last Six Days

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama System says there have been 566 positive cases of COVID-19 since August 19. This number includes cases for students, faculty and staff.

531 of those cases are at the University of Alabama, while there are 6 at UAB and 8 at UAH.

Earlier today, the University of Alabama and the City of Tuscaloosa announced an executive order requiring all bars to suspend on-premise alcohol consumption for 14 days starting at 5PM Monday.

Additionally, restaurants will be required to eliminate bar service during the same time frame. Alcohol may be served at restaurants only to those seated at a table during the two-week window.

The order is set to expire on September 8.

The University of Alabama System says the total amount of positive tests are identified through sentinel testing, point of care testing in campus health centers, and self-reported tests from private providers.

To view updated information from the University of Alabama System Dashboard, click here.