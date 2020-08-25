City of Montgomery Offering Free WiFi for Students at Five Locations Across the City

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Montgomery’s schools adapt to online learning models amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many students suffer from the inequity of lack of access to reliable internet service. So, as part of Mayor Steven L. Reed’s innovative approach to bridging the digital divide, the City of Montgomery will offer free high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi at five community centers on weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning Wednesday, August 26.

The five community centers are:

E.D. Nixon, 1000 Edgar D. Nixon Avenue, (334) 240-4467;

Hayneville Road, 3315 Hayneville Road, (334) 240-4553;

Highland Gardens, 2805 Willena Avenue, (334) 240-4556;

Regency Park, 5995 Christy Lane, (334) 625-3051;

Sheridan Heights, 3501 Faro Drive, (334) 240-4594;

Students must bring their own laptops, tablets or connected devices to access the Wi-Fi. To ensure proper social distancing protocol is maintained, access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. You MUST call the community center in advance to reserve a spot. Masks or face coverings will be required and students will be subjected to temperature screening upon entrance to each facility.

While available to all students in need of high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi access, students 10 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit www.mgmready.com or www.montgomeryal.gov.