Lee-JD Game Could be Cancelled after Positive Covid-19 test from Lee

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE FROM MPS:

Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) received notification regarding a Lee High School football player with a positive COVID-19 test.

Currently, MPS is conducting contact tracing and will provide an update on August 26, if the game will remain scheduled for August 28.

NEW: Lee High School football player tests positive for COVID-19. Montgomery Public Schools just sent us this statement: pic.twitter.com/yMnY7LNH3W — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) August 25, 2020

***ORIGINAL STORY***

A game that many look forward to every year is cancelled. Announced via the Jeff Davis Athletics Twitter page, the game between Jeff Davis and Lee has been cancelled.

The game was scheduled for Friday, August 28.

We were able to capture a screenshot of the tweet before it was deleted but there has been no word on why the game was cancelled.