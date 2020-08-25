Mainly Rainfree Wednesday

by Shane Butler



There’s still plenty of tropical moisture over our area tonight. This will keep us under a mostly cloudy sky with occasional showers passing through here. Temps will slowly drop into the mid 70s overnight.

Wednesday is looking a lot brighter with sunshine returning area wide. Temps will respond with highs back into the lower to mid 90s. The old dreaded heat index will come into play with values as high as 105. Most spots stay rainfree but an isolated shower or storm certainly can’t be ruled out.

We head into Thursday with Hurricane Laura making landfall along the TX or LA coast. The circulation around the hurricane may push some tropical moisture back into our south and western areas. Showers and storms are possible and storms will need to be watched closely.

The rest of the workweek and the upcoming weekend is looking wetter with showers and storms around. Laura will be caught up in the westerlies and passing to the north of Alabama. It’s circulation will draw more tropical moisture into the state and that’s the recipe for more showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

It’s going to be an active weather pattern but when rain or storms aren’t occurring, you can expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with temps managing upper 80s to lower 90s for highs.