Man Charged with 3 Counts of Attempted Murder Following Shoot Out with Montgomery Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man who was shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with Montgomery police has been charged with attempted murder. Court records filed Monday show that 22-year-old Xavier Damon Taylor was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one for each officer he was accused of shooting at during a traffic stop Thursday.

Montgomery police said Taylor was in a car that was pulled over by three officers, and occupants began shooting at the officers, who returned fire. Taylor and another occupant were hospitalized with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Taylor was in jail Monday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

