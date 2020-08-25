New Manufacturing Facility to Bring Around 300 Jobs to Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that Michigan-based DURA Automotive Systems plans to invest $59 million to open a manufacturing facility in Muscle Shoals that will produce battery trays for electric vehicles.

The project, which includes critical support from the Shoals Economic Development Authority, will create 279 direct jobs and expands the potential for Alabama’s auto industry to capitalize on the growing EV wave.

“I’m very excited to see DURA Automotive Systems make a significant investment in Alabama and create career opportunities for our hard-working citizens in the Shoals,” Governor Ivey said. “DURA is a great addition to the network of world-class auto suppliers that is spreading across Sweet Home Alabama.”

The Alabama facility extends DURA’s Southeastern manufacturing footprint and will support the company’s business development efforts as U.S. EV battery production ramps up over the next several years.

“This investment represents Dura’s commitment to support global customers in the transition to electrified, high performance vehicles,” said Kimberly Rodriguez, DURA Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to extend our well-established European expertise in design and manufacturing of lightweight structural architectures to the North American market.

“On behalf of Dura, we are excited to join the Muscle Shoals community and bring advanced technology jobs to the region,” she added.

Under the terms of the project, DURA will invest $59 million in manufacturing equipment and will lease an existing building in the Shoals Research Airpark from the Shoals Economic Development Authority (SEDA).

In 2019, SEDA invested $3 million on the pad and shell for the speculative building as part of its long-term economic development strategy. SEDA has agreed to partner with DURA on a $11.5 million expansion and build-out of the structure’s interior.

“This project is the culmination of a lot of hard work and vision from our community leadership. They had the forethought to invest in infrastructure and assets to allow the Shoals to compete for projects on a global scale,” SEDA President Kevin Jackson said. “It’s because of them and the exceptional workforce of the Shoals that today is possible. I want to commend the work of our staff, the Alabama Department of Commerce, and TVA for landing this project in the Shoals.”

Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford welcomed DURA’s investment in the Northwest Alabama community.

“I am thankful our community has invested in the necessary infrastructure to make a deal like this possible,” Bradford said. “Through the pandemic, we continue to strive for economic development and good jobs, and this announcement delivers both.”

Auburn Hills, Michigan-based DURA is a global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of solutions that drive the evolution of mobility. The company has 6,700 employees worldwide and operates 31 facilities in 13 countries.

“DURA Automotive Systems’ decision to locate its EV battery tray manufacturing facility in Muscle Shoals reflects the expanding capabilities of the automotive supply chain for electric vehicle production in Alabama,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Our auto industry is focused on the future and will continue to adapt to meet all challenges.”